Suu Kyi Accused Of Breaking Colonial-era Official Secrets Law: Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:49 PM

Suu Kyi accused of breaking colonial-era official secrets law: lawyer

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said Thursday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said Thursday.

"A lawsuit was filed under the official secret law on March 25 at the Yangon eastern district court," Khin Maung Zaw said.

