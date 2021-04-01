Suu Kyi accused of breaking colonial-era official secrets law: lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said Thursday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said Thursday.

"A lawsuit was filed under the official secret law on March 25 at the Yangon eastern district court," Khin Maung Zaw said.