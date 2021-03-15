UrduPoint.com
Suu Kyi Court Hearing Postponed Over Myanmar Internet Block

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:34 PM

A block on mobile data networks across Myanmar on Monday scuppered a scheduled video court appearance by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters returned to the streets after the bloodiest day since the military coup six weeks ago

At least 44 protesters were killed Sunday as security forces cracked down on pro-democracy demonstrations, taking the death toll since the coup to more than 120, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group.

Myanmar has been in uproar since the putsch, with daily protests demanding a restoration of democracy despite the junta's increasingly forceful attempts to quell dissent.

The court hearing for Suu Kyi, who spent more than 15 years under house arrest during previous military rule, was scheduled for 10 am (0330 GMT) in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw, but it was postponed until March 24, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.

"There's no court hearing because there's no internet and the hearing is conducted by video conference... We cannot do video," he said.

Myanmar authorities have throttled the internet every night for several weeks, normally restoring services in the morning, but monitoring service Netblocks said mobile data networks were kept offline Monday.

