UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suu Kyi's Party In Landslide Victory In Myanmar Polls

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:52 PM

Suu Kyi's party in landslide victory in Myanmar polls

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party swept to a landslide win in Myanmar's election, official results showed Friday, in a poll disputed by the military-aligned opposition and criticised by rights groups

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party swept to a landslide win in Myanmar's election, official results showed Friday, in a poll disputed by the military-aligned opposition and criticised by rights groups.

Her National League for Democracy (NLD) had already declared the victory based on its own tallies, prompting street celebrations by supporters.

But official figures were still coming in five days after the ballot, only the second such polls since the nation emerged from outright military rule in 2011.

Results announced by the election commission on Friday evening showed the NLD had won 396 seats -- more than 60 percent of parliament, even taking into account the quarter of seats reserved for the military under the constitution.

On the 10th anniversary of Suu Kyi's release from house arrest under the junta, her party defied many forecasts by bettering its 2015 victory, despite widespread disillusionment in many ethnic-minority areas.

"People clearly realised the need for the NLD to get enough votes to form a government on their own," NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP, adding this would help "minimise political conflict".

The military-aligned opposition Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) has been trounced across the country, winning just 30 seats by Friday evening with only three seats left to report.

The party alleges the vote was neither free nor fair and is demanding that the Union Election Commission (UEC) step down and polls be re-run.

Yangon-based analyst Khin Zaw Win warned the coming months would be messy, adding the situation was a consequence of the UEC being filled with "yes-men and incompetents".

Under the constitution, the government appoints all commission members.

But even if some results were overturned, "the NLD landslide is so large that they wouldn't alter the overall outcome", said Richard Horsey from the International Crisis Group.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote San Myanmar 2015 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Australian business community expresses interest t ..

3 minutes ago

UK Govt Summoned Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong ..

3 minutes ago

Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Ital ..

4 minutes ago

Strategy made for action against corrupt, ineffici ..

4 minutes ago

PSIC will set up Pakistan Handicrafts Souvenir Sho ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches 4th National Bullyi ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.