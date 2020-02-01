SUV Breached Security Check Points at Mar-a-Lago, 2 Suspects in Custody - Sheriff

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Two suspects are in police custody after they drove an SUV past two security check points at Mar-A-Lago ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

"The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance," the statement said.

"Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle. The vehicle fled while being pursued by [Florida Highway Patrol] and [Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office] helicopter. The vehicle has NOW been located and two individuals are currently in custody."

Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to arrive at Mar-A-Lago Friday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the incident, the statement said.