Svatove in Luhansk Region Shelled by Ukrainian Forces Using HIMARS - LPR Mission to JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Ukrainian forces have targeted the city of Svatove in the Luhansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 00:30 (21:30 GMT on Saturday) at Svatove, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (one missile)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

There has been no information on damages or casualties.

Late on Thursday night, Ukrainian forces launched an attack targeting a civilian crossing near the Antonivka (Antonivskyi) bridge in the Kherson region using the US-supplied HIMARS.

At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured in the attack, according to Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration. Stremousov stressed that Ukrainian troops deliberately targeted journalists during the shelling.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament approved Putin's decree later in the day.