Svatove in Luhansk Region Shelled by Ukrainian Forces Using HIMARS - LPR Mission to JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Ukrainian forces have targeted the city of Svatove in the Luhansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 02:15 (23:15 GMT on Friday) at Svatove, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (three missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby announced on Friday that the United States will provide another $275 million military aid package for Ukraine, which will include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 80,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.