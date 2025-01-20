Svitolina hopes Australian Open run brings 'a little light' to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Elina Svitolina said she hopes to bring "a little light" to the Ukrainian people after sweeping past a Russian into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The 28th seed beat Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to set up a clash with American Madison Keys.

Like other players from Ukraine, Svitolina did not shake hands with her Russian opponent because of the war, and wrote "The spirit of Ukraine" on a tv camera lens at the end of a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

"This fighting spirit I try to show, that I try to represent as well," Svitolina told reporters.

"These days are very difficult for Ukraine. It's almost been three years that the war is ongoing.

"On a daily basis it is a very heavy rucksack that all Ukrainians have on their backs.

"For me to find a way to win matches, to find a way to bring a little light, a little win for the Ukrainian people is something that I feel I am responsible for.

"To bring the fight is the least that I can do."

The 30-year-old from Odesa said she could not see herself shaking hands with a Russian any time soon, even if the war were to end.

"I don't really see it happening because it's just a terrible, terrible feeling," she said.

"I do not wish anyone to ever experience this. To wake up to the news your friends died on the front line, being killed by Russian soldiers.

"It's something that is really, really heavy on my heart."