SVR Director Compares Russia's Intelligence Training To Ballet Schools As World's Best

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:00 PM

SVR Director Compares Russia's Intelligence Training to Ballet Schools as World's Best

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, in an interview with Sputnik, compared Russia's intelligence training capabilities to ballet schools as some of the best in the world.

"Our intelligence school is one of the world's leading. You know, it is like the Russian ballet school or the school of Soviet and Russian mathematicians and mathematical science. This is objective," Naryshkin added.

The spy chief said that owing to this, Russian intelligence services can be counted among the world's most powerful and effective.

"Russian intelligence is indeed one of the strongest in the world, it is in the top five or top three most powerful, most effective intelligence services. This is not boasting or bragging, this is objective," Naryshkin said.

In the interview, Naryshkin pointed out that the US' Central Intelligence Agency remains SVR's main global rival but that the two still exchange information in some crucial areas.

