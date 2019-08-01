UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SW China To Hold Liquor And Wine Expo

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:20 PM

SW China to hold liquor and wine expo

SW China to hold liquor and wine expoAn international liquor and wine expo will be held in southwest China's Guizhou Province, organizers said Thursday

Guizhou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :SW China to hold liquor and wine expoAn international liquor and wine expo will be held in southwest China's Guizhou Province, organizers said Thursday.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 9 to 12 in the city of Guiyang, according to a press conference.

Eight exhibition halls and 3,000 booths, covering an area of over 72,000 square meters will be set up.

A liquor and wine maker conference, a liquor and wine festival, industry development and business conferences and a carnival will be held during the expo.

Exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions including the United States, France, Switzerland and Russia will take part.

Related Topics

Business Russia China France Guiyang United States Switzerland From Industry

Recent Stories

Japanese to become second foreign language in some ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Ind ..

36 minutes ago

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 14% rise (r ..

42 minutes ago

Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

39 seconds ago

Int'l community need to pressurize India to stop b ..

41 seconds ago

National Bank of Pakistan Aitemaad Islamic Banking ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.