SW China To Hold Liquor And Wine Expo
Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:20 PM
SW China to hold liquor and wine expoAn international liquor and wine expo will be held in southwest China's Guizhou Province, organizers said Thursday
Guizhou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :SW China to hold liquor and wine expoAn international liquor and wine expo will be held in southwest China's Guizhou Province, organizers said Thursday.
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 9 to 12 in the city of Guiyang, according to a press conference.
Eight exhibition halls and 3,000 booths, covering an area of over 72,000 square meters will be set up.
A liquor and wine maker conference, a liquor and wine festival, industry development and business conferences and a carnival will be held during the expo.
Exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions including the United States, France, Switzerland and Russia will take part.