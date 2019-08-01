SW China to hold liquor and wine expo

SW China to hold liquor and wine expoAn international liquor and wine expo will be held in southwest China's Guizhou Province, organizers said Thursday

Guizhou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :SW China to hold liquor and wine expoAn international liquor and wine expo will be held in southwest China's Guizhou Province, organizers said Thursday.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 9 to 12 in the city of Guiyang, according to a press conference.

Eight exhibition halls and 3,000 booths, covering an area of over 72,000 square meters will be set up.

A liquor and wine maker conference, a liquor and wine festival, industry development and business conferences and a carnival will be held during the expo.

Exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions including the United States, France, Switzerland and Russia will take part.