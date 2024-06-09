SWA operates first pump in Jamoum Governorate, Makkah Region, at start of Hajj season 1445

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Water Authority (SWA) supervised the start of the first pump at the second pumping station in Jamoum Governorate, operated by the Water Transport and Technology Company (WTTC), to coincide with the start of the Hajj season 1445 H.

The project, entailing a 650-km-long pipe and a value exceeding SAR4 billion, is part of “Rabigh-Jeddah-Makkah” water transportation system; it was executed to ensure adequate water supply to the Makkah Region governorates and centers, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

WTTC is ready to supply the Makkah Region with up to 1.3 million cubic meters per day, with dip tanks, whose storage capacity exceeds more than one million cubic meters, at full capacity, and having increased the efficiency of pumping stations to 125 percent of the design pumping capacity, raising the storage quantities to 98 percent of the design storage capacity, and implementing business continuity plans with high efficiency, to meet the needs of pilgrims for water.

The SWA announced complete readiness of the operational water system, which entails production, transportation, storage and distribution, to keep pace with the water need and improve services during this year’s Hajj season 1445 H, in implementation of the wise leadership’s directives to make all efforts to serve the pilgrims, and ensure that they perform their rituals with complete peace of mind and at ease.