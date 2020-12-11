UrduPoint.com
Swalwell Must Resign From Congress After China Spy Revelations - US House Minority Leader

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell should resign from Congress after the revelations that he ignored FBI warnings about consorting with Christina Fang, a woman later accused of being a Chinese spy, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a press conference.

"Why did Eric Swalwell after he was warned by the FBI, why did he challenge the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe on the rise of China spying [in the United States]," Mccarthy said on Thursday. "That begins to raise a question that he is a national risk and should not serve on the [US House] Intelligence Committee."

McCarthy also called for an investigation as to why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put Swalwell on the Intelligence Committee in only his second two-year term in Congress. Swalwell was a leading figure in repeating false accusations that President Donald Trump had secret and improper ties with Moscow in the Russiagate controversy.

The Russian government has always rejected all allegations for which no evidence has ever been found.

"Did anyone approach Pelosi to put someone in his second term on the Intelligence Committee? Why did the Democrats bail out of a bipartisan commission [on improper Chinese influence in the United States]? Why did she allow him to stay on that committee for years? They talked about foreign influence," McCarthy asked.

Pelosi publicly supported Swalwell on Thursday and told reporters at her own Capitol Hill press conference that she had no concerns about him.

Earlier in the week, the Axios website reported the results of its 12 month investigation into Chinese spy Christine Fang, who targeted emerging local politicians in the Bay Area in northern California, close to San Francisco and Silicon Valley, as well as across the United States.

According to the report, one of her targets was Swalwell and she was involved in fundraising activities on his behalf and placed an intern in his office.

