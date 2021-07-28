UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swastika Found Carved Into Elevator At US State Department Building - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Swastika Found Carved Into Elevator at US State Department Building - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A swastika that was found carved into an elevator at the US State Department's headquarters in Washington on Monday has since been removed and the incident subject to investigation, Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, yesterday a swastika was found carved in an elevator in our building here at the State Department.

This hateful graffiti has been removed, and the incident will be investigated," Porter told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent out a message to all employees that the incident is "completely abhorrent" and acts as a reminder that antisemitism is not a relic of the past.

Porter could not confirm reports that the swastika carving was found particularly close to the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, simply stating that anywhere at the State Department building or on US soil is "unwelcome" and will be condemned.

Related Topics

Washington All

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

43 minutes ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

10 minutes ago

Asad Kharal sent to jail on judicial remand in pol ..

10 minutes ago

AirBlue Crash anniversary reminds us to turn over ..

10 minutes ago

US House Republicans Demand 'Fair Treatment' for C ..

10 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister urges caution as virus cases fal ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.