Swastika Found Carved Into Elevator at US State Department Building - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A swastika that was found carved into an elevator at the US State Department's headquarters in Washington on Monday has since been removed and the incident subject to investigation, Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, yesterday a swastika was found carved in an elevator in our building here at the State Department.

This hateful graffiti has been removed, and the incident will be investigated," Porter told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent out a message to all employees that the incident is "completely abhorrent" and acts as a reminder that antisemitism is not a relic of the past.

Porter could not confirm reports that the swastika carving was found particularly close to the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, simply stating that anywhere at the State Department building or on US soil is "unwelcome" and will be condemned.