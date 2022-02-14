UrduPoint.com

Swastika Symbol Found At US Embassy In Bulgaria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Swastika Symbol Found at US Embassy in Bulgaria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) A swastika was drawn on a window shade inside the US embassy in Bulgaria, Axios reports.

The image, drawn in purple ink, was found in a secure part of the embassy on January 28, a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Axios said citing anonymous sources that whoever drew the swastika had access inside an American diplomatic outpost.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said as quoted by Axios that the department condemns "any instances of hate or bias in the workplace, which this appears to be."

In July of last year, a swastika symbol was found carved into an elevator at the US State Department headquarters in Washington. Media reported that the swastika carving was found particularly close to the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism (SEAS).

Related Topics

Washington Price Bulgaria January July Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

5 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

6 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

11 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

11 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

12 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>