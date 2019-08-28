SWAT Called After Two Bodies Found in Town in US State of Arkansas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Swat team has been mobilized in the town of Helena-West Helena, the US state of Arkansas, after two bodies were found in the front yard of a residence, local media reported.

A suspect was also shooting at police officers from the residence, the Helena-West Helena police chief said, as cited by WREG-TV.

A hostage is reportedly held inside the residence.

Arkansas State Police have been deployed to the scene of the incident.