SWAT Called After Two Bodies Found In Town In US State Of Arkansas - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:40 AM

SWAT Called After Two Bodies Found in Town in US State of Arkansas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Swat team has been mobilized in the town of Helena-West Helena, the US state of Arkansas, after two bodies were found in the front yard of a residence, local media reported.

A suspect was also shooting at police officers from the residence, the Helena-West Helena police chief said, as cited by WREG-TV.

A hostage is reportedly held inside the residence.

Arkansas State Police have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

More Stories From World

