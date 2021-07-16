SWAT Commander Dead, 4 Other Officers Injured as Result of Shootout in Texas - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A Swat commander has been killed and four other officers have been injured as a result of a shootout in the Texas city of Levelland, media reported.

According to the KWTX broadcaster, a local resident called police saying that a neighbor was acting strangely and walking with a large gun.

Upon arrival at the site, officers found a gunman with a white pickup. The latter opened fire at officers, provoking a shootout that left the SWAT commander dead.

Two injured officers have been hospitalized in a life-threatening condition.