Swathes Of China, Japan Log Record Summer Temperatures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Swathes of China logged the hottest August on record last month, the weather service said, as Japanese authorities announced that 2024 had been its warmest summer since records began.
China is the leading emitter of the greenhouse gas emissions scientists say are driving global climate change.
Beijing has pledged to bring planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2030 and to net zero by 2060.
Its weather service said in an article published Sunday that average air temperatures last month in eight provinces, regions and cities "ranked the hottest for the same period" since records began.
