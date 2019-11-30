UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedbank To End Contracts With Clients On Rossiya Segodnya Payroll - Sputnik Estonia Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:18 AM

Swedbank to End Contracts With Clients on Rossiya Segodnya Payroll - Sputnik Estonia Head

Swedbank warned this week it would stop providing services to clients in Estonia who were on the payroll of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, the head of the agency's local branch and Sputnik Estonia said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Swedbank warned this week it would stop providing services to clients in Estonia who were on the payroll of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, the head of the agency's local branch and Sputnik Estonia said Friday.

Elena Cherysheva suggested in a post on Facebook that the Stockholm-based Swedish-Baltic lender appeared to be confused about the European Union's relationship with Rossiya Segodnya.

"Swedbank is taking the whole livelihood of Sputnik Estonia employees away! Swedbank sent more letters to Sputnik Estonia staffers today, claiming that Rossiya Segodnya is subject to the EU's international sanctions. You checked the blacklist and did not find us there? That's because we are not on it. Swedbank came to this intellectual conclusion after consulting 'publicly available sources,'" she wrote.

The bank warned it had the right to promptly terminate services for any client and gave Sputnik Estonia employees until December 2 to inform it of whether they wished to continue working for Rossiya Segodnya, Cherysheva said.

"I am proud that I work for Rossiya Segodnya, I am proud that there is such thing as Sputnik Estonia. Consider this to be my response to the bank," she added.

Rossiya Segodnya and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has described the Baltic nation as the worst country to work in as a member of team Sputnik. She has accused Estonia of using all means of leverage against the outlet, from closing bank accounts to intimidation by security agencies.

Other banks in the country froze Rossiya Segodnya's salary wires to Sputnik Estonia as well as tax payments and office rent in late October. In the latest episode of this standoff between an EU country and a broadcaster, Sputnik Estonia had its lease torn up earlier on Friday. Its employees will work from home.

Related Topics

Facebook European Union Rent Bank Estonia October December Post All From

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

37 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

38 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

38 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

38 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.