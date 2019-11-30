Swedbank to End Contracts With Clients on Rossiya Segodnya Payroll - Sputnik Estonia Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Swedbank warned this week it would stop providing services to clients in Estonia who were on the payroll of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, the head of the agency's local branch and Sputnik Estonia said Friday.

Elena Cherysheva suggested in a post on Facebook that the Stockholm-based Swedish-Baltic lender appeared to be confused about the European Union's relationship with Rossiya Segodnya.

"Swedbank is taking the whole livelihood of Sputnik Estonia employees away! Swedbank sent more letters to Sputnik Estonia staffers today, claiming that Rossiya Segodnya is subject to the EU's international sanctions. You checked the blacklist and did not find us there? That's because we are not on it. Swedbank came to this intellectual conclusion after consulting 'publicly available sources,'" she wrote.

The bank warned it had the right to promptly terminate services for any client and gave Sputnik Estonia employees until December 2 to inform it of whether they wished to continue working for Rossiya Segodnya, Cherysheva said.

"I am proud that I work for Rossiya Segodnya, I am proud that there is such thing as Sputnik Estonia. Consider this to be my response to the bank," she added.

Rossiya Segodnya and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has described the Baltic nation as the worst country to work in as a member of team Sputnik. She has accused Estonia of using all means of leverage against the outlet, from closing bank accounts to intimidation by security agencies.

Other banks in the country froze Rossiya Segodnya's salary wires to Sputnik Estonia as well as tax payments and office rent in late October. In the latest episode of this standoff between an EU country and a broadcaster, Sputnik Estonia had its lease torn up earlier on Friday. Its employees will work from home.