Swede Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record

ClermontFerrand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis improved his own world record on Friday at the All Star Pole Vault in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

After securing victory in the competition by clearing a bar at 6.07m, "Mondo" Duplantis then took aim at the world record and raised the bar to 6.27 metres.

He cleared it comfortably at the first attempt. It was the 11th time he had broken the record by one centimetre since first claiming it with a leap of 6.16m in February 2020.

This is the second time that Duplantis, 25, has improved his mark in Clermont-Ferrand. He jumped 6.22m in the event in February 2023.

He set the record he broke on Friday at a Diamond League in Chorzow, Poland on 25 August 2024, just a few weeks after his Olympic gold in Paris, where he set his ninth record.

On Friday, Duplantis and Greek jumper Emmanouil Karalis, the Olympic bronze medallist, both cleared 6.02m.

Duplantis broke the tie by clearing 6.07m and immediately raised the bar 20cm.

The All Star Pole Vault meeting was the second of the season for Duplantis, who made his return to competition in Berlin on 14 February by jumping 6.10m.

He will skip the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands on March 6-9, and will jump again on March 13 in Uppsala, Sweden, in a meeting he is organising, before going to the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing in China on March 21-23.