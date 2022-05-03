UrduPoint.com

Sweden Accelerating National Defense Build-Up Amid Conflict In Ukraine - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Sweden is accelerating its effort to boost national defense in light of the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, which includes increasing its defense spending as soon as possible, as well as discussing NATO membership, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish prime minister participated in a German cabinet retreat at the Schloss Meseberg palace near Berlin along with the Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin.

"Sweden is, as other countries, adapting to the new circumstances. The build-up of our national defense is being accelerated and we are mirroring the German bold decision to increase our defense expenditures to 2% of GDP and we will do this as soon as it is practically possible," Andersson said at a joint press conference.

She added that her government is working on a security policy analysis, which includes the issue of "future international defense partnerships for Sweden, including discussion of NATO." The analysis will be presented on May 13.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on the shifting security situation in Europe, and therefore, emerging conditions for abandoning decades of neutrality and joining NATO. In the past two months, Andersson and Marin have instigated high-level discussions, both at home and abroad, about terms and consequences of applying for NATO membership, with the allies voicing their support.

