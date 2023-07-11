Open Menu

Sweden Agrees To Help Turkey With EU Accession Process, Visa Liberalization - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sweden Agrees to Help Turkey With EU Accession Process, Visa Liberalization - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Sweden has agreed to help Turkey with the accession process to the European Union and visa liberalization with the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Stoltenberg said that Erdogan agreed to back Sweden's NATO membership bid.

"On EU, that's not an issue for NATO that is an issue for the European Union but what Sweden agreed today as an EU member was to support actively the efforts to invigorate Turkey - EU accession process and also to help to modernize the EU - Turkey custom union and visa liberalization," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

