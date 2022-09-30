Sweden allows military exports to Turkey after NATO application

Sweden announced on Friday it had reauthorised exports of war materials to Turkey in an apparently significant concession to Ankara, which is threatening to block the Nordic country's NATO membership

Ankara requested the lifting of the restrictions -- which were introduced in 2019 following a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria -- after Sweden applied to join NATO in mid-May.

"The government has made the assessment that a Swedish membership in NATO is the best way to protect Sweden's and the Swedish people's security," the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) said in a statement.

Teh government had already announced in June that Swedish membership of the military alliance could affect policy around military exports.

"Sweden's application for NATO membership to a large degree strengthens the defence and security policy arguments for approving exports of war materials to other member states, including Turkey," the authority said.

The ISP said it had approved exports relating to "electronic equipment", "software" and "technical assistance" to Turkey in the third quarter of 2022.

To date, 28 of the 30 NATO member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland. Only Hungary and Turkey remain. New members to the alliance require unanimous approval.