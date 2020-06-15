UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden And Denmark Fly To The Rescue Of SAS Airline

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:49 PM

Sweden and Denmark fly to the rescue of SAS airline

Sweden unveiled Monday a plan to recapitalise struggling Scandinavian airline SAS, which said Denmark was also planning to the plan to help it weather the effects of the COVID-19 crisis

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Sweden unveiled Monday a plan to recapitalise struggling Scandinavian airline SAS, which said Denmark was also planning to the plan to help it weather the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sweden's Industry Minister Ibrahim Baylan said the government was willing to inject up to 5 billion kronor (474 million Euros, $534 million).

The project requires approval from lawmakers.

SAS said in a statement that the Danish government would also contribute to the recapitalisation but did not provide a figure.

In its statement, SAS said it estimates its funding needs some 12.5 billion kronor and plans to provide more details about the recapitalisation and related measures by the end of the month.

Like many airlines, SAS has been hit hard as the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out demand for air travel.

In mid-March, the airline furloughed 90 percent of its staff and in late April SAS announced it was laying off 5,000 staff, accounting for about 40 percent of the company's workforce.

Sweden and Denmark, SAS' two largest shareholders, have already stepped in to help the airline. At the beginning of May they agreed to provide a 90 percent guarantee for a revolving credit facility of 3.3 billion kronor so the airline would have more access to cash.

Related Topics

Weather Company Sweden Denmark April May From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

6 minutes ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

30 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

36 minutes ago

Parts of Beijing locked down as virus outbreak gat ..

2 minutes ago

Prague Believes Problem in Relations With Russia S ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.