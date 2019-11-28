UrduPoint.com
Sweden Announces Bid For 2021 OSCE Chairmanship - Foreign Minister

Thu 28th November 2019

Sweden has submitted itself for consideration for chairing the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Sweden has submitted itself for consideration for chairing the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday.

"Following a request from the [OSCE] chairperson-in-office, Sweden decided to present its candidacy for the chairmanship.

This is due to our belief that diplomacy is the best way to ensure security," Linde said, as quoted by a press release issued by the government's office.

On December 5, Linde is scheduled to visit Bratislava to take part in the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting.

Slovakia currently holds the OSCE chairmanship but will be taken over by Albania on January 1, 2020.

