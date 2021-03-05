UrduPoint.com
Sweden Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine For People Over 65

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:11 AM

Swedish health authorities on Thursday recommended AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65, following in the footsteps of several other European countries that reversed decisions on the jab

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Swedish health authorities on Thursday recommended AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65, following in the footsteps of several other European countries that reversed decisions on the jab.

Sweden had up until now recommended use of the vaccine for people under the age of 65 on grounds the Anglo-Swedish firm producing it had not conducted enough research on that age group.

"There are now three studies conducted in Britain on the AstraZeneca vaccine which show it is as effective as other vaccines that have been approved and works for people even over the age of 80," the health agency said in a statement.

Germany on Thursday also recommended the vaccine for people over the age of 65 as did Belgium the day before.

France for its part greenlighted the jab this week for people between the ages of 65 and 75 with a medical condition.

