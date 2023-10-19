Open Menu

Sweden Arrests Two Over Alleged Intelligence Breach

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breach

Sweden's security service said Thursday two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected intelligence breach, with media identifying them as a former member of the military and an intelligence agency employee

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sweden's security service said Thursday two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected intelligence breach, with media identifying them as a former member of the military and an intelligence agency employee.

The pair was arrested in a raid Tuesday by the Swedish Security Service (Sapo).

"We have conducted an operation and two people have been arrested," Karin Lutz, press officer for Sapo, told AFP.

She said they were suspected of "aggravated unauthorised use of classified information," describing it as a "serious crime."

Newspaper Expressen reported that the suspects were a married couple, and the husband had a "long career within the Swedish Armed Forces" and was currently employed in the public sector.

