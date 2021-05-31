UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Asks Denmark To Explain Reports About Spying On EU Leaders - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Sweden Asks Denmark to Explain Reports About Spying on EU Leaders - Defense Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Sweden has demanded clarifications from the Danish Defense Ministry following media reports that Denmark assisted the US intelligence in spying on leading European politicians, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

On Sunday, a European media investigation demonstrated that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) cooperated with the US intelligence operations that targeted the highest-ranking European officials, including ones from Sweden, from 2012 to 2014.

"We have requested full information regarding the incident. I do not consider it over," Hultqvist told the broadcaster SVT.

The minister noted that he was not aware that Swedish politicians were under surveillance.

"I consider this situation to be very serious, that is why I have demanded that Denmark should provide a complete account on whether or not the Danish intelligence was truly involved in those activities, if it involved Swedish companies, citizens, or affected Swedish interests," Hultqvist continued, mentioning discussing the situation with Norwegian counterpart Frank Bakke-Jensen.

The Swedish authorities have also contacted their colleagues in France, Germany and the United States.

Related Topics

France Germany United States Sweden Denmark Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council ..

47 minutes ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

1 hour ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.