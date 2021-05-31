Sweden Asks Denmark to Explain Reports About Spying on EU Leaders - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Sweden has demanded clarifications from the Danish Defense Ministry following media reports that Denmark assisted the US intelligence in spying on leading European politicians, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

On Sunday, a European media investigation demonstrated that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) cooperated with the US intelligence operations that targeted the highest-ranking European officials, including ones from Sweden, from 2012 to 2014.

"We have requested full information regarding the incident. I do not consider it over," Hultqvist told the broadcaster SVT.

The minister noted that he was not aware that Swedish politicians were under surveillance.

"I consider this situation to be very serious, that is why I have demanded that Denmark should provide a complete account on whether or not the Danish intelligence was truly involved in those activities, if it involved Swedish companies, citizens, or affected Swedish interests," Hultqvist continued, mentioning discussing the situation with Norwegian counterpart Frank Bakke-Jensen.

The Swedish authorities have also contacted their colleagues in France, Germany and the United States.