UrduPoint.com

Sweden Assisting Ukraine In Information Warfare - Psychological Defense Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sweden Assisting Ukraine in Information Warfare - Psychological Defense Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Sweden has assisted Kiev in conducting information warfare since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Mikael Tofvesson, the head of the operations department at the Swedish Psychological Defense Agency, said on Tuesday.

"We are training and educating the Ukrainian authorities on how to fight in the information arena... In the spring of 2022, we advised and supported the Ukrainian authorities on how they should, among other things, communicate with their own population when they face the danger of war.

.. Now we are at the stage when we train... the Ukrainian authorities on how to fight in the information field," Tofvesson was quoted as saying by Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Tofvesson added that agency employees had been secretly working in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation. The exact number of the employees involved was not mentioned.

In a report to the Swedish Defense Ministry, the agency reportedly called the goal of its activities in Ukraine "increasing the potential of collective Ukrainian psychological defense," SVT said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Sweden

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

35 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

1 hour ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

1 hour ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

1 hour ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.