Sweden Assisting Ukraine in Information Warfare - Psychological Defense Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Sweden has assisted Kiev in conducting information warfare since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Mikael Tofvesson, the head of the operations department at the Swedish Psychological Defense Agency, said on Tuesday.

"We are training and educating the Ukrainian authorities on how to fight in the information arena... In the spring of 2022, we advised and supported the Ukrainian authorities on how they should, among other things, communicate with their own population when they face the danger of war.

.. Now we are at the stage when we train... the Ukrainian authorities on how to fight in the information field," Tofvesson was quoted as saying by Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Tofvesson added that agency employees had been secretly working in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation. The exact number of the employees involved was not mentioned.

In a report to the Swedish Defense Ministry, the agency reportedly called the goal of its activities in Ukraine "increasing the potential of collective Ukrainian psychological defense," SVT said.