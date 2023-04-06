Sweden Believes State-Sponsored Group Behind Nord Stream Explosions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Sweden thinks that a state-sponsored group is behind the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Swedish Public Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

"The clear main scenario" is that a state-sponsored group is behind the explosions, Ljungqvist told Reuters.

The prosecutor also did not rule out the participation of an independent group, He, however, noted that the explosives used during the attack are not widely used.