Sweden Boosts Patrols on Gotland Island Amid NATO-Russia Tensions - Reports

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Sweden has decided to boost patrols on the Gotland island in the Baltic Sea amid the tensions in the NATO-Russia relations, media reported.

Tomas Angshammar, the head of the Gotland Regiment that is patrolling the island, told Radio Sweden that the patrols would be more visible to the public.

He added that the risk of an armed attack on Sweden is currently low.

US, NATO and Russian officials have been engaged in a series of meetings this week to discuss bilateral issues and European security, with a focus on risk reduction and arms control. Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021 as tensions flared high around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.