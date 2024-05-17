Sweden boosts security after gunfire near Israeli embassy

Sweden was strengthening security measures for Israeli interests and the Jewish community in the country after gunfire near Israel's embassy in Stockholm, police said on Friday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Sweden was strengthening security measures for Israeli interests and the Jewish community in the country after gunfire near Israel's embassy in Stockholm, police said on Friday.

Police sealed off the area around the embassy and carried out searches in several Stockholm neighbourhoods after hearing gunshots in the early hours of morning.

"Due to suspected shots near Israel's embassy in Stockholm, the police are taking security measures to protect Israeli and Jewish property and interests across the country," the police department announced on its website.

Israel's ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman thanked the authorities on X "for their immediate reaction and investigation, and for enhancing the security measures around our embassy and around the Jewish communities".

In February, police found a device within the Israeli embassy compound which the ambassador said was an attempted attack. The Swedish intelligence services opened an investigation for a "terrorist crime".

nzg/imm/jm/