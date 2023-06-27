Open Menu

Sweden, Bulgaria Announce New Aid Packages For Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Sweden has adopted a new humanitarian aid package for Ukraine worth $35.5 million to meet the most urgent needs of the population, the Swedish government said on Monday. 

 "The government is allocating a new package of humanitarian and recovery aid for Ukraine. The package worth 380 million Swedish kronor ($35.5 million) aims to meet the most urgent needs and highlights the important role of civil society organizations," the government said in a statement.

Swedish Foreign Trade Minister Johan Forssell noted that the new humanitarian package would "be of great benefit to Ukraine." 

Earlier in June, the Swedish government approved the 11th package of military aid to Ukraine worth 250 million Swedish kronor, which includes, among other things, training of Ukrainian pilots on Swedish JAS Gripen multirole fighter aircraft.

Bulgaria had also adopted a new military aid package for Ukraine, the Bulgarian government said on Monday.

   

In early November 2022, the Bulgarian parliament approved arms deliveries to Ukraine. In December, a military aid agreement between the defense ministries of both countries was ratified by the Bulgarian parliament.    

 "The council of ministers has adopted a new package of military and military-technical assistance for Ukraine pursuant to the decision by the National Assembly on December 9, 2022. The approved list is commensurate in volume with the first package," the government's press service said in a statement.  

The military assistance to Ukraine would not violate the standards of the Bulgarian armed forces or undermine their combat-readiness, the statement read.   

Although the composition of the first package was classified, Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported in early December that it included small arms and ammunition.

