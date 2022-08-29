UrduPoint.com

Sweden Calls For 8th Package Of Sanctions On Russia, Including On Gas - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sweden Calls for 8th Package of Sanctions on Russia, Including on Gas - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Sweden is pushing for the eighth package of sanctions against Russia and hopes that it will include measures against Russian gas deliveries in accordance with the European Union's plans to end dependence on Russian energy supplies, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Monday.

"We are pushing for the eighth package of sanctions, including gas. So, we hope that there will be a sanction also on gas," Linde said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil, which has accelerated European-wide inflation and worsened the energy crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's  long-term strategy, while sanctions have hit the entire global economy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis European Union Oil Magdalena Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Sweden February Gas From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

3 minutes ago
 IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speech ..

IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speeches

15 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

48 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates â€˜Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates â€˜Flood Relief Campâ€™

48 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.