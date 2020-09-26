Sweden calls on US, Russia to Extend New START Treaty, Urges China to join Talks

Sweden calls on the United States and Russia to extend the New START Treaty, and urges China to join talks on strategic arms control, the country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Sweden calls on the United States and Russia to extend the New START Treaty, and urges China to join talks on strategic arms control, the country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"We call on the US and Russia to agree on the extension of New START and call on China to join the discussions on the follow-up agreements," Lofven said in his video address broadcast at the UNGA hall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously proposed a five-year extension of the treaty without preconditions.

Meanwhile, the US administration insists on including China in talks to negotiate a new trilateral nuclear deal. In addition, the US proposes expanding the treaty to encompass a number of new classes of weapons.

The New START Treaty is the last remaining legally binding agreement between the two countries with the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons. It expires in February 2021.