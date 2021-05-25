UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Cancels Belarus Credit Offers Over Human Rights Abuses

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

Sweden cancels Belarus credit offers over human rights abuses

The Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) said Tuesday it was withdrawing export guarantee offers for deals involving two state-owned Belarusian companies, citing failure to live up to human rights standards

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) said Tuesday it was withdrawing export guarantee offers for deals involving two state-owned Belarusian companies, citing failure to live up to human rights standards.

The guarantee offers, which totalled two billion Swedish kronor ($242 million, 197 million Euros), concerned the sale of gas turbines from a Swedish subsidiary of Germany's Siemens and state-owned Belarusian energy companies RUE Minskenergo and RUE Brestenergo.

"The prerequisites are not in place that would enable the two projects in Belarus to live up to human rights requirements in line with international frameworks," EKN said in a statement.

The agency originally approved the guarantee offers in August last year, as massive protests disputing the presidential election broke out in the Eastern European country.

According to EKN, the guarantees were never actually issued, and new information the agency received from members of the Belarusian opposition in March prompted a new analysis.

The announcement came just days after Belarus' diversion of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius while in Belarusian airspace over a supposed bomb threat.

Among the passengers was dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.

Intercepted by a Belarusian fighter jet on the orders of strongman Alexander Lukashenko, the plane landed in Minsk where Protasevich, a 26-year-old who had been living in Lithuania, was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.

However, the diversion of the flight was not the reason for the agency's change of heart, as the re-evaluation of the decision predated it.

"It confirms that the situation in the country is grim, but it's not the reason," Beatrice Arnesson, EKN communications director, told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Russia Germany Sale Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus Lithuania March August Gas From Billion Million Siemens Opposition

Recent Stories

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

48 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

46 minutes ago

Belarus isolation grows as air links cut over dive ..

3 minutes ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

46 minutes ago

China to bring more investment under CPEC: Asim Ba ..

3 minutes ago

Corona vaccination centre set up at PC hotel

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.