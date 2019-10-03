Sweden Cannot Confirm Reports of N. Korean Group Heading to Stockholm to Negotiate With US

- Home
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:38 PM
The Swedish Foreign Ministry was unable to provide any information regarding a possible meeting between US and North Korean representatives in Stockholm in the wake of media reports that a North Korean delegation had purchased tickets to Sweden at the Beijing airport, the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday
Earlier in the day, South Korea's Yonhap agency reported the arrival of a delegation led by North Korean Special Envoy Kim Myong Gil at Beijing Capital International Airport. Yonhap later found out that four North Korean nationals, including Kim, were on a flight from Beijing to Stockholm. The airport's employees confirmed to Sputnik that the tickets had been sold to members of the delegation.
The flight was supposed to depart at 1:50 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT) and to arrive in Stockholm's Arlanda airport at 5:20 p.m. (15:50 GMT) on the same day.
"We are aware of the media reports, but currently cannot provide you with any information," the ministry spokesperson said.
A US delegation headed by US Special Representative Stephen Bigan is expected to leave for Stockholm as well.
On October 4, the sides will reportedly have a preliminary meeting, with negotiations planned for the following day. The North Korean delegation is expected to visit Moscow on its way back.