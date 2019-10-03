UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Cannot Confirm Reports Of N. Korean Group Heading To Stockholm To Negotiate With US

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:38 PM

Sweden Cannot Confirm Reports of N. Korean Group Heading to Stockholm to Negotiate With US

The Swedish Foreign Ministry was unable to provide any information regarding a possible meeting between US and North Korean representatives in Stockholm in the wake of media reports that a North Korean delegation had purchased tickets to Sweden at the Beijing airport, the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Swedish Foreign Ministry was unable to provide any information regarding a possible meeting between US and North Korean representatives in Stockholm in the wake of media reports that a North Korean delegation had purchased tickets to Sweden at the Beijing airport, the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Yonhap agency reported the arrival of a delegation led by North Korean Special Envoy Kim Myong Gil at Beijing Capital International Airport. Yonhap later found out that four North Korean nationals, including Kim, were on a flight from Beijing to Stockholm. The airport's employees confirmed to Sputnik that the tickets had been sold to members of the delegation.

The flight was supposed to depart at 1:50 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT) and to arrive in Stockholm's Arlanda airport at 5:20 p.m. (15:50 GMT) on the same day.

"We are aware of the media reports, but currently cannot provide you with any information," the ministry spokesperson said.

A US delegation headed by US Special Representative Stephen Bigan is expected to leave for Stockholm as well.

On October 4, the sides will reportedly have a preliminary meeting, with negotiations planned for the following day. The North Korean delegation is expected to visit Moscow on its way back.

Related Topics

Moscow Visit Beijing Stockholm Same South Korea Sweden October Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

11 minutes ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

26 minutes ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

41 minutes ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

56 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Ballo ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conf ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.