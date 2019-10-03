Sweden Cannot Confirm Reports of N. Korean Group Heading to Stockholm to Negotiate With US

The Swedish Foreign Ministry was unable to provide any information regarding a possible meeting between US and North Korean representatives in Stockholm in the wake of media reports that a North Korean delegation had purchased tickets to Sweden at the Beijing airport, the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Swedish Foreign Ministry was unable to provide any information regarding a possible meeting between US and North Korean representatives in Stockholm in the wake of media reports that a North Korean delegation had purchased tickets to Sweden at the Beijing airport , the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Yonhap agency reported the arrival of a delegation led by North Korean Special Envoy Kim Myong Gil at Beijing Capital International Airport. Yonhap later found out that four North Korean nationals, including Kim, were on a flight from Beijing to Stockholm. The airport's employees confirmed to Sputnik that the tickets had been sold to members of the delegation.

The flight was supposed to depart at 1:50 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT) and to arrive in Stockholm's Arlanda airport at 5:20 p.m. (15:50 GMT) on the same day.

"We are aware of the media reports, but currently cannot provide you with any information," the ministry spokesperson said.

A US delegation headed by US Special Representative Stephen Bigan is expected to leave for Stockholm as well.

On October 4, the sides will reportedly have a preliminary meeting, with negotiations planned for the following day. The North Korean delegation is expected to visit Moscow on its way back.