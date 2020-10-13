Sweden Closely Cooperates With Russia to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Board Director

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Sweden and Russia are cooperating successfully to combat COVID-19 pandemic and share relevant experience, Director-General of the Swedish National board of Health and Welfare Olivia Wigzell said on Tuesday while addressing a conference titled: "Pandemic 2020": challenges, solutions, consequences.''

"Sweden and the Russian Federation have fruitful cooperation [in eliminating COVID-19], we learn from each other, despite the fact that not all the lessons are ready to be taught because now we are in the middle of the pandemic," Wigzell stated.

She recalled that "Sweden put its healthcare system on alert" when the pandemic reached Europe.

"We increased capacity, redeployed resources. Other countries' experience let us understand that an efficient healthcare system may be overloaded in such a situation," Wigzell said.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the world and the number of confirmed cases have surpassed 37,8 million globally, with more than 1 million reported deaths. In the midst of the pandemic, the Sweden government took some indecisive steps that resulted in high mortality rate among the country's elderly population, and put it's health care system under considerable strains. Sweden has registered almost 90,000 cases of COVID-19 infection that has claimed about 6,000 lives in the country.