MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik the expulsion of its diplomat from Russia, adding that it considers the move unjustified and rejects claims about the diplomat's participation in rallies.

"Yes, The Ministry for Foreign Affairs can confirm that Russia has decided to expel a Swedish diplomat.

The Ministry considers this entirely unjustified, which we have also conveyed to the Russian side," it said when answering relevant questions.

Sweden strongly rejects Russia's claims that the diplomat took part in an unauthorized rally in Russia, it said.

"The Ministry regrets Russia's actions and reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response," it added.