Sweden Considering Sending Troops to Sudan to Evacuate Citizens - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The Swedish government plans to send a military detachment to Sudan to evacuate its citizens, including employees of the Swedish embassy, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Saturday.

Swedish media reported that a corresponding decision of the Swedish parliament was required to send the country's military to Sudan. Parliament is expected to consider this issue on Sunday.

"This decision would mean that the Riksdag (parliament) would allow the government to send military forces in accordance with international law to support and carry out the operation to evacuate Swedish and foreign citizens from Sudan. Of course, this would be done in close cooperation with international organizations and other countries," Jonson said at a press conference.

There are currently about a hundred Swedes in Sudan, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported.

Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.