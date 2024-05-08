Sweden Cuts Key Rate For First Time In Eight Years
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in eight years on Wednesday, citing easing inflation and hinting at two more reductions before year-end
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in eight years on Wednesday, citing easing inflation and hinting at two more reductions before year-end.
The rate was reduced by a quarter-point to 3.75 percent after several years of high inflation, which has come down significantly in recent months.
"Inflation is approaching the (two-percent) target while economic activity is weak," the bank said.
The move comes almost two months after the Swiss National Bank became the first major Western central bank to lower its rates following hikes across Europe and the United States aimed at taming rising consumer prices.
The Swedish central bank cut was widely expected, after inflation slowed sharply in March to 4.1 percent year-on-year, down from a peak of 12.3 percent in December 2022.
The bank's benchmark indicator, adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF), reached 2.2 percent.
"If the outlook for inflation still holds, the policy rate is expected to be cut two more times during the second half of the year."
The bank warned there was "uncertainty" about the inflation outlook, "on both the upside and downside".
The strong US economy, geopolitical tensions and the exchange rate for the weak Swedish currency the krona could all cause inflation to rise again.
"The adjustment of monetary policy going forward should therefore be characterised by caution, with gradual cuts to the policy rate," it said.
Sweden's interest rate had been held at four percent since September 2023, its highest level since 2008.
The bank's last rate cut dated back to February 2016.
Recent Stories
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM
Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development
World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP
US Consul General visits FF Steel
Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA
Fertilizer companies not to be allowed to take undue profit: Rana Tanveer
Security tightened to suppress 'booti mafia' outside examination centers
Anti- measles drive to start from May 20
President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, returns to Islamabad
China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia
More Stories From World
-
Flood-hit Kenya reports dozens of cholera cases31 minutes ago
-
China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia3 minutes ago
-
UK says to expel Russian defence attache as 'undeclared military intelligence officer'41 minutes ago
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours1 hour ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza as truce talks resume1 hour ago
-
Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Russia 'cannot' investigate AFP journalist's 2023 killing in Ukraine: Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Indonesia April temperatures hottest in four decades: weather agency2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s3 hours ago
-
11 Hajj flights carrying 2,160 Pakistani pilgrims to land in Madinah on Thursday3 hours ago
-
Leading Pakistani media group publishes 60th episode of BRI column3 hours ago
-
Malta ex-PM, top officials charged in sweeping corruption probe3 minutes ago