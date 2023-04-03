Sweden De-Facto Already Integrating Into NATO Military, Civilian Structures - NATO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Sweden is already integrating into NATO military and civilian structures, despite the fact that the ratification of its membership bid is yet to be approved by all member states, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"Sweden is very much inside NATO, integrating into military and civilian structures. Allies are ready to act, and it is inconceivable that there are going to be any threats or military attacks against Sweden without NATO reacting, and even more so with Finland as a full member," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The Turkish parliament ratified the protocol on Finland's membership in NATO in the early hours of Friday, followed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's approval on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg said that Finland will officially join NATO on Tuesday, which was later officially confirmed by the office of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members last May, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have been delaying the ratification process but softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March.