Sweden, Denmark Cautious About German Findings on Nord Stream Blasts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Swedish and Danish investigators remain cautious of accepting their German counterparts' findings on the Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage and feel pressured to counter the narrative, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing security sources.

The New York Times reported, citing unnamed German officials, that German investigators found traces of explosives on the Andromeda yacht allegedly involved in the Nord Stream attacks.

Denmark, Germany and Sweden have barred Russia from the investigation despite Moscow's multiple calls to let it participate. Denmark has been the most secretive with its investigation of the blasts so far, The New York Times said.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Germany, Sweden and Denmark do not exclude the possibility of a well-directed sabotage. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism.

US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh has alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied any involvement in the incident.

In early March, German news magazine Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used for the rent hinting at connections with Ukraine, according to the report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the scenario where such a large-scale attack could have been carried out by individual "activists" without a state-level technology and resources.