Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sweden, Denmark Cautious About German Findings On Nord Stream Blasts - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sweden, Denmark Cautious About German Findings on Nord Stream Blasts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Swedish and Danish investigators remain cautious of accepting their German counterparts' findings on the Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage and feel pressured to counter the narrative, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing security sources.

The New York Times reported, citing unnamed German officials, that German investigators found traces of explosives on the Andromeda yacht allegedly involved in the Nord Stream attacks.

Denmark, Germany and Sweden have barred Russia from the investigation despite Moscow's multiple calls to let it participate. Denmark has been the most secretive with its investigation of the blasts so far, The New York Times said.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Germany, Sweden and Denmark do not exclude the possibility of a well-directed sabotage. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism.

US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh has alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied any involvement in the incident.

In early March, German news magazine Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used for the rent hinting at connections with Ukraine, according to the report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the scenario where such a large-scale attack could have been carried out by individual "activists" without a state-level technology and resources.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia German Norway Rent Germany Seymour Nord Vladimir Putin New York Sweden Denmark March September Gas From

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

18 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.