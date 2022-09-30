UrduPoint.com

Sweden, Denmark Concerned About Impact Of Nord Stream Leaks On Climate - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Sweden, Denmark Concerned About Impact of Nord Stream Leaks on Climate - Statement

Gas leaks from the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines could lead to serious consequences for climate, according to a joint statement of Permanent Representatives of Sweden and Denmark to the United Nations, released on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Gas leaks from the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines could lead to serious consequences for climate, according to a joint statement of Permanent Representatives of Sweden and Denmark to the United Nations, released on Friday.

On Monday, several explosions damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage. Russia has declared this attack on the energy infrastructure an act of international terrorism, implying the US and its allies were involved.

"The possible impact (of leaks) on maritime life in the Baltic Sea is of concern, and the climate effect would likely by very substantial due to the significant volumes of green-house gas that are being released into the air," the statement, posted by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Twitter, said.

Linde said she published the statement ahead of the urgent meeting of the UN Security Council concerning the attack on Friday evening so that the discussion "remains fact-based."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow was expecting information from Denmark and Sweden on the situation around the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Moscow Russia Twitter Nord Lead Sweden Denmark Gas From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Kiev Ready for Dialogue With Moscow ..

Zelenskyy Says Kiev Ready for Dialogue With Moscow But Only With Putin Out of Of ..

1 minute ago
 Newly-elected SCCI chief demands special relief pa ..

Newly-elected SCCI chief demands special relief package for flood-hit business c ..

2 minutes ago
 Florida Confirms 1 Death From Hurricane Ian, Inves ..

Florida Confirms 1 Death From Hurricane Ian, Investigating Another 20 Deaths

2 minutes ago
 US Puts Visa Curbs on 910 People Including Militar ..

US Puts Visa Curbs on 910 People Including Military Officers in Russia, Belarus ..

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's PJSC Svetlogorsk Khimvolokno ..

US Sanctions Russia's PJSC Svetlogorsk Khimvolokno - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Court confirms Imran Khan's bail

Court confirms Imran Khan's bail

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.