Sweden, Denmark Concerned About Impact of Nord Stream Leaks on Climate - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Gas leaks from the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines could lead to serious consequences for climate, according to a joint statement of Permanent Representatives of Sweden and Denmark to the United Nations, released on Friday.

On Monday, several explosions damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage. Russia has declared this attack on the energy infrastructure an act of international terrorism, implying the US and its allies were involved.

"The possible impact (of leaks) on maritime life in the Baltic Sea is of concern, and the climate effect would likely by very substantial due to the significant volumes of green-house gas that are being released into the air," the statement, posted by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Twitter, said.

Linde said she published the statement ahead of the urgent meeting of the UN Security Council concerning the attack on Friday evening so that the discussion "remains fact-based."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow was expecting information from Denmark and Sweden on the situation around the Nord Stream gas pipelines.