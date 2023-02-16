Sweden, Denmark Fail to Obscure US Involvement in Nord Streams Explosions - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Denmark and Sweden have not responded to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's letters on the Nord Stream explosions for six months, the silence hides the failure of attempts to obscure the responsibility of the West and the United States for blowing up the gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"For half a year they have been silent like a fish on ice, and since September neither the Swedes nor the Danes have responded to the official letters of our Prime Minister Mishustin, who very politely offered to appoint some kind of contact person with whom it would be possible to conduct a conversation, since this happened in territorial waters in the exclusive zone of Sweden and Denmark, and the pipelines are the property of a Russian company," Lavrov said during a working meeting with the heads of foreign media bureaus accredited in Russia.

"I think this is rudeness. But this rudeness hides the complete failure of attempts to obscure the responsibility of the collective West, led by the United States, in this sabotage, in organizing this terrorist act," the minister added.

The attacks on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, took place on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out targeted sabotage. Nord Stream AG reported that the damage to gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline was an obvious terrorist attack.

Pulitzer-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in a blog post last week that the United States had sent navy divers to blow up three of the four Russian Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, which run to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The journalist said that the details of this operation were shared with him by a single source with direct knowledge of the planning.