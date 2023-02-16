UrduPoint.com

Sweden, Denmark Fail To Obscure US Involvement In Nord Streams Explosions - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sweden, Denmark Fail to Obscure US Involvement in Nord Streams Explosions - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Denmark and Sweden have not responded to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's letters on the Nord Stream explosions for six months, the silence hides the failure of attempts to obscure the responsibility of the West and the United States for blowing up the gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"For half a year they have been silent like a fish on ice, and since September neither the Swedes nor the Danes have responded to the official letters of our Prime Minister Mishustin, who very politely offered to appoint some kind of contact person with whom it would be possible to conduct a conversation, since this happened in territorial waters in the exclusive zone of Sweden and Denmark, and the pipelines are the property of a Russian company," Lavrov said during a working meeting with the heads of foreign media bureaus accredited in Russia.

"I think this is rudeness. But this rudeness hides the complete failure of attempts to obscure the responsibility of the collective West, led by the United States, in this sabotage, in organizing this terrorist act," the minister added.

The attacks on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, took place on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out targeted sabotage. Nord Stream AG reported that the damage to gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline was an obvious terrorist attack.

Pulitzer-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in a blog post last week that the United States had sent navy divers to blow up three of the four Russian Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, which run to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The journalist said that the details of this operation were shared with him by a single source with direct knowledge of the planning.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Europe Company Germany Seymour Nord Vladimir Putin United States Sweden Denmark SITE September October Gas Post Media

Recent Stories

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

1 hour ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

1 hour ago
 OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of ..

OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of achievements award in Pakistan ..

1 hour ago
 US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Co ..

US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Collision Crises - FAA Chief

1 hour ago
 At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwre ..

At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwreck off Libya

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.