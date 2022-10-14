Sweden, Denmark, Germany Refuse to Jointly Investigate Sabotage at Nord Stream - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Sweden, Denmark and Germany refused to jointly investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, each of these countries will conduct its own probe, the ARD broadcaster reported on Friday, citing sources in government circles.

First Sweden withdrew from the joint investigation team, and then Denmark, the broadcaster said, adding that Sweden expressed concern about secrecy.