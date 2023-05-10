Sweden Does Not Have Enough Fighter Jets to Send to Ukraine - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Sweden does not have extra JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to transfer them to Ukraine, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday.

"We do not have any extra JAS fighters that we can send to Ukraine," Jonson was quoted by Swedish broadcaster SVT as saying.

In March, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Sweden had provided 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.

The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.

In April, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Kiev would like to get F-16 fighters as the supply of other Western aircraft could take more time.