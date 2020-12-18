UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Does U-turn On Face Masks To Combat Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:42 PM

Sweden does U-turn on face masks to combat virus

Sweden on Friday did a U-turn on face masks, recommending that they be worn on public transport at peak times, having previously resisted their use in the fight against Covid-19 except in healthcare

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Sweden on Friday did a U-turn on face masks, recommending that they be worn on public transport at peak times, having previously resisted their use in the fight against Covid-19 except in healthcare.

Announcing several new measures, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference that the Public Health Agency was now "recommending face masks and that they should be used on public transport at certain times".

Johan Carlson, director of the Public Health Agency, at the same time stressed that face masks should not be considered a substitute for maintaining physical distance, and the recommendation was limited to situations were that was impossible.

"We don't think it will have a deciding effect, but in this specific situation it can have a positive effect," Carlson said, adding that wearing them in the street did not seem to be significant.

In addition to the face mask recommendation, Lofven said as of December 24, the maximum number of people allowed to share a table at a restaurant would be limited to four and restaurants and bars would not be allowed to sell alcohol after 8 pm.

The country has stood apart from other nations by shunning lockdowns.

It is experiencing a strong second wave of Covid-19 and has already tried to step up preventative measures during the autumn.

Asked about whether stricter measures were necessary Lofven maintained that the strategy was calibrated for the long-haul.

"A serious lockdown would not have an effect in the long run because people would not put up with that," Lofven told reporters But as cases have risen, authorities have urged people to limit social interactions to those in their household or a very small circle of friends.

However, some measures are binding, and on November 24 a ban on public gatherings of over eight people came into force, lowering the number from 50.

The total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 in the country of some 10.3 million reached 7,993 on Friday, with more than 500 people in the last week and nearly 2,000 since the beginning of November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Circle Sweden November December From Share Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

1 hour ago

UN court takes on Guyana-Venezuela border row

49 seconds ago

Migrants integral to coronavirus response, recover ..

50 seconds ago

VP Pence gets a jab as Moderna vaccine nears US ap ..

52 seconds ago

UNICEF Urges States to Protect Migrant Children Un ..

58 seconds ago

Chief Minister GB will give top priority to improv ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.