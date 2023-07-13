Open Menu

Sweden Donates $16,8Mln To WHO To Help Countries Facing Humanitarian Crisis - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Sweden has voluntarily donated 180 million Swedish kronor ($16.8 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2023 to help countries that are facing a humanitarian crisis, the Swedish government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Sweden has voluntarily donated 180 million Swedish kronor ($16.8 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2023 to help countries that are facing a humanitarian crisis, the Swedish government said on Thursday.

"Today, the government made a decision on Sweden's contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2023.

With 180 million Swedish kronor, Sweden is making contribution to WHO's vital work to support countries across the globe in their health care work, not least countries that are in humanitarian crisis," the government said in a statement.

Sweden's donation was made on a voluntary basis, the statement read.

The world has been facing serious humanitarian and health emergencies, which makes WHO's work essential, Swedish Foreign Trade Minister Johan Forssell was quoted in the statement as saying.

