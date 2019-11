(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Sweden will not proceed with its preliminary probe into sexual assault claims against Julian Assange, WikiLeaks whistleblowing organization said Tuesday.

"Sweden Drops Investigation of Julian Assange," WikiLeaks said on Twitter.