UrduPoint.com

Sweden Eases Quarantine Rules To Tackle Staff Shortages

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Sweden eases quarantine rules to tackle staff shortages

Sweden on Thursday eased its coronavirus quarantine rules to tackle staffing shortages in critical services as the number of cases of the more infectious Omicron variant in the country soars

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Sweden on Thursday eased its coronavirus quarantine rules to tackle staffing shortages in critical services as the number of cases of the more infectious Omicron variant in the country soars.

"The rate of infection is leading to a risk of lack of staff and serious consequences in services crucial to society," Sweden's Public Health Agency said in a statement.

From now on, the quarantine period for people in a household where someone has tested positive must stay home for five days, instead of seven previously.

And people who have received three vaccine doses, or already had Covid-19 in the last three months, or are employed in critical services, do not have to quarantine at all.

The health agency said the rule change was not considered "to significantly increase the risk of the spread of infection." Like other European countries, Omicron has led to record numbers of new cases in the country of 10.

3 million, where nearly 40,000 cases were recorded on Wednesday alone.

"In our assessment a large part of the population risks getting infected in the next weeks," health agency official, Sara Byfors, told a news conference.

Nevertheless, other restrictions would remain in place, such as homeworking, social distancing and masks on public transport.

Unlike most other countries, Sweden did not introduce any form of lockdown or school closures in the early days of the pandemic, but adopted a softer approach.

It did nevertheless ban visits to elderly care homes, limit the number of people attending public gatherings and restrict opening hours at bars and restaurants.

With around 15,600 fatalities so far, Sweden's death toll is in line with the European average, but is significantly higher than those of neighbouring Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Related Topics

Norway Sweden Finland Denmark All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three arrested at Myanmar media outlet: editor

Three arrested at Myanmar media outlet: editor

17 seconds ago
 UN urges countries to honour 'Olympic Truce'

UN urges countries to honour 'Olympic Truce'

18 seconds ago
 Bizenjo condemns blast in Lahore

Bizenjo condemns blast in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Gibraltar leader tests positive for Covid

Gibraltar leader tests positive for Covid

5 minutes ago
 Covid cases 'drop significantly' in Africa: WHO

Covid cases 'drop significantly' in Africa: WHO

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of girl's death

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.