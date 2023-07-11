Open Menu

Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified In 'Days Or Weeks' - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Tuesday that Turkish and Hungarian parliaments could ratify his country's bid for NATO membership in coming days or weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Tuesday that Turkish and Hungarian parliaments could ratify his country's bid for NATO membership in coming days or weeks.

"Turkey's and Hungary's parliaments can ratify within days or weeks," Billstrom told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The top Swedish diplomat said there was "a clear agreement that this will be done as soon as possible," which he clarified meant any time before fall.

NATO announced Monday that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that Ankara would transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to parliament and work closely with lawmakers to ensure its ratification. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that the ratification was "just a technical issue" now.

